HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, May 2, 2021: Strong, steadfast and charitable, create and keep healthy boundaries, or else you can be swept away in other people's problems. This year, you are recognized for your innovative contributions and your work with a successful team. Be open to a change that lets you take your lifestyle up several notches. If single, be discerning. If attached, ask your partner for more help when you need it. CANCER knows how to nurture.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You might be asked to take on responsibilities that you'd prefer to leave to someone else. Those in charge know that your dynamic energy is needed in this situation. The experience will ultimately raise your profile.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Dive right in when you're asked to share your wisdom with someone who's eager to learn. You can convey a step-by-step process clearly and fully. Expect a text or email from out of the country.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Practice the art of receiving. It really is possible for a gift to be given with no strings attached. Let a friend give you the treat you so richly deserve. Your heartfelt thanks will flow freely.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)