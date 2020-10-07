ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Commuter travel or a short neighborhood trip brings a chance encounter or experience that serves to awaken new perspectives. You will be exposed to those who have a different philosophy of life than yours.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You are slightly distracted with your work today. You will long to make some new purchases either to give as gifts or to add pleasure to recreation hours. Be sensible and study your budget before overextending though.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH The adventurer within you awakens. You're weary of the details of daily routine and long for expansion. Keep your cheerful outlook and be aware of how associates are affecting you. Cultivate positive companions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Peace and quiet today helps you find a sense of direction. You have ideas concerning future plans that others aren't receptive to just yet. Natural beauty in a wilderness setting helps you align your natural inner rhythms.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)