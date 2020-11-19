VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Love and appreciation for all that you do and are will be given freely today. This sets the stage for commitments and a cycle of meaningful creativity. You experience a burst of artistic energy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Today could find you dreaming of a residential move, and at the same time brings some wonderful opportunities to acquire a different dwelling. Shop for items you would especially like to have in your home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Animal companions heal and comfort. Make certain that cherished critters are current on their shots and veterinary checkups. A new animal companion may join you. The love and advice of a neighbor or sibling can make a difference for the better.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Enthusiasm to add to your income is at an all-time peak. Be careful, however, not to overwork yourself. Peace of mind, rest and wellness must not be sacrificed for material security. Control any irritation with others about money matters.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)