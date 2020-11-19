ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH A presentation before a group could inspire the confidence of business associates. Do research connected to career goals. The additional information can open a real window of opportunity. You want to advance at work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Travel plans and opportunities are available. Your mental energy will be in top form. It's especially easy to assimilate new information. And you have much to express. But preserve the status quo at work.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Your feelings will be very intense today. Add a note of humor if you sense you're coming across as overly opinionated. Be true to yourself, yet sensitive to the needs of companions. Observe others' facial expressions to maintain perspective.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HH Responsibility, commitment and a reality check linked to marriage issues are a certainty. A partner might need more encouragement and support from you. Patience is important, but be honest and let go if a situation just isn't working.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Plan for the future by establishing good habits. You can effectively work on your health today, making changes for the better. Conversations can be a little confusing. Insist upon clarity. When your concern for others lessens, you should experience an enhanced vitality.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Love and appreciation for all that you do and are will be given freely today. This sets the stage for commitments and a cycle of meaningful creativity. You experience a burst of artistic energy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Today could find you dreaming of a residential move, and at the same time brings some wonderful opportunities to acquire a different dwelling. Shop for items you would especially like to have in your home.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Animal companions heal and comfort. Make certain that cherished critters are current on their shots and veterinary checkups. A new animal companion may join you. The love and advice of a neighbor or sibling can make a difference for the better.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Enthusiasm to add to your income is at an all-time peak. Be careful, however, not to overwork yourself. Peace of mind, rest and wellness must not be sacrificed for material security. Control any irritation with others about money matters.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH You'll have tremendous energy and motivation today, but could be quick to anger. Focus on only constructive thoughts and actions, and the world will be at your feet. An aromatherapy or home remedy suggested by a friend could be a godsend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You are more introspective than usual today. Dream activity accelerates. Try keeping a journal as an aid in understanding your personal motivations. Solitary meditations and rituals will be quite effective.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Friendships will offer many a new opportunity. Creative projects, including musical studies, will provide a catalyst in selecting long-term goals. It will be especially easy for you to read others psychically today.
