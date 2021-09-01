ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It'll please you today to cocoon at home. You want to relax among familiar surroundings. Or perhaps you want to ponder the past or have meaningful discussions with family members. A conversation with a female relative could be significant.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH You want to make a point of connecting with others in a real, genuine way today. You want to feel that there is something meaningful between the two of you. It's why you don't want to waste time on superficial chitchat.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You might have some moneymaking ideas today, especially regarding a family business. However, in financial matters, including shopping, be aware you are more likely to make choices based on your emotions rather than logic or reasoning.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which will make you more emotional than usual. You'll notice your feelings are heightened, even reactionary. But the good news is your luck will be slightly better than all the other 11 signs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)