ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It'll please you today to cocoon at home. You want to relax among familiar surroundings. Or perhaps you want to ponder the past or have meaningful discussions with family members. A conversation with a female relative could be significant.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You want to make a point of connecting with others in a real, genuine way today. You want to feel that there is something meaningful between the two of you. It's why you don't want to waste time on superficial chitchat.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You might have some moneymaking ideas today, especially regarding a family business. However, in financial matters, including shopping, be aware you are more likely to make choices based on your emotions rather than logic or reasoning.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Today the Moon is in your sign, which will make you more emotional than usual. You'll notice your feelings are heightened, even reactionary. But the good news is your luck will be slightly better than all the other 11 signs.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Today the Moon is "hiding" in your chart, which means you, too, might want to hide or withdraw from the busyness of the world around you. You will welcome some time to cogitate, meditate and do some serious navel gazing — preferably with some fun finger food.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH A conversation with a female acquaintance could be important to you today. In fact, the exchange might be important for both of you. It's is a good day to share hopes and dreams with someone and then discuss which goals are doable.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH People notice you more than usual today. In fact, some will be discussing personal details about your private life. Be aware of this in case you have to do some damage control. Hey, you're a great schmoozer with wonderful diplomatic skills.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Today your sense of adventure is triggered, which is why you'll love a chance to travel or do something different. You need a change of scenery. You also want the stimulation of learning something new and unusual.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You certainly look great in the eyes of others now. With this knowledge, be aware that today is a good day to tie up loose ends about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance issues. If necessary, doors will open for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Today the Moon is in the sign that is directly opposite from your sign, which means that you have to go more than halfway to accommodate others. This simply requires patience and cooperation. But if you do this, you'll come out ahead of the game.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Accept the fact that you might have to perform a service for someone today or work on their behalf. Very likely, you'll get a sense of gratification from doing a good job and helping someone. You also might focus on a health issue today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH This is a lovely, playful day! Take a long lunch or, better yet, play hooky! Look for opportunities to express creative talents. Enjoy participating in or watching sports events as well as playful activities with kids.