VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Seek a bargain and enjoy all you have rather than longing for that which is costly. Be aware of old habits. It's tempting to procrastinate today. Don't be late for really important liaisons and other meetings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH It can be a little difficult to concentrate today. Follow a schedule combined with positive affirmations. Ask others to rephrase if the meaning of their words aren't clear. This is especially true if you're asking about instructions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Don't be concerned if you need extra rest and if there are delays. A second chance occurs at a lost love or an old job. However, don't be surprised if old patterns repeat.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Your direction will have to be revamped today. Be patient. Success will come. Disputes with a partner can be resolved through the mediation of mutual friends. Purchase an attractive journal and matching pen to record ideas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)