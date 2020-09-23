VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Your home and family life are highlighted today. You might initiate a family gathering or redecorate and improve the house. You will be able to draw on hidden reserves of strength and memories to acquire independence.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You are a sought-after guest. Take special care with your appearance. Forget adversaries from the past. Refuse to give them any more attention. Others have numerous plans and ideas. Sift through these with care, as all of them might be unworkable.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You have clarity and focus today, as well as self-confidence and marvelous persuasive talent. Enlist support and seek information. Word skills are in top form. Your overall attitude toward money and material values is shifting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Become more visible and authoritative at work. Today affects you in a dynamic way. An associate helps you reach a cherished goal. A memorable meeting seals the deal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)