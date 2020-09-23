ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH A marvelous day for writing. Your speaking and teaching skills are in stellar form. You change the lives of others by sharing your knowledge and ideas. Make plans for study and travel.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Expect questions about expense accounts and investments. Get all receipts and financial records in order. Let others express their feelings about you. Partnerships reach a turning point.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH Today brings new vitality to a cherished project. Partnerships, especially those involving business contacts, are agreeable. Your genuinely friendly concern radiates inner love. Others respond to you. Extra effort on your part now leads to tangible results.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Create a wholesome environment at work. Natural healing techniques, perhaps involving herbs and music, help. Gifts that offer comfort and healing are appreciated. If you help a co-worker with a confusing situation, your efforts will be remembered later.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Past obligations melt away. It is easier to enjoy the present and to plan for the future. Today brings delight in the company of younger people. A child you're close to seems very grown up.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Your home and family life are highlighted today. You might initiate a family gathering or redecorate and improve the house. You will be able to draw on hidden reserves of strength and memories to acquire independence.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH You are a sought-after guest. Take special care with your appearance. Forget adversaries from the past. Refuse to give them any more attention. Others have numerous plans and ideas. Sift through these with care, as all of them might be unworkable.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You have clarity and focus today, as well as self-confidence and marvelous persuasive talent. Enlist support and seek information. Word skills are in top form. Your overall attitude toward money and material values is shifting.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHHH Become more visible and authoritative at work. Today affects you in a dynamic way. An associate helps you reach a cherished goal. A memorable meeting seals the deal.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HH You'll have to cope with an exposed, vulnerable feeling early in the day. As the day progresses, you are absorbed in routine work and performing helpful services. A meticulous approach to details wins you admiration.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Today allows you to release regrets. Friendly calls and emails arrive from old friends. Your keen intuition assists in negotiating. Those who have resisted your ideas can be won over to respond more favorably.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH You'll enjoy exploring ways to make a difference in your endeavors. It's a day for freshness and enthusiastic, dynamic expansion. Be daring about trying a new approach or type of work with a different project.
