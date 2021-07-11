HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 11, 2021: You have high personal standards, which is why you are a perfectionist and a strong achiever. You are easygoing and charming; nevertheless, when it comes to what you want to do, you like to call the shots. This year is a pivotal year for you, perhaps a time of major change in your life. It is a fun-loving and exhilarating time.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Children might be an increased responsibility today. Dealings with romantic partners might disappoint.
This Week: Entertain at home! Enjoy family discussions. This is also an excellent week for real-estate negotiations or home-related plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HH It's hard to have a cozy conversation with a family member today because things are a bit strained.
This Week: Your positive frame of mind encourages a happy, busy week! Enjoy short trips. Many will entertain at home as well.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HH Life looks worse than it really is today because this is one of those days where you feel your glass is half empty.
This Week: You have big moneymaking ideas! You are also persuasive with others because your words will be like gold. Appreciate daily surroundings.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH You might be worried about finances today. Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?
This Week: Business and commerce are favored. You want to shop for pretty things for yourself and loved ones.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH Be patient with others, even if you feel things are less friendly. This feeling will be gone quickly.
This Week: It's a mixed bag. In one way, you want to maintain your privacy, but in another way, you're eager to socialize and take the lead!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HH Cooperate with co-workers despite your feelings. Health issues are not as bad as you think.
This Week: Expect to be active with friends as well as groups and organizations. In particular, you will be involved with younger people.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HH If friendships look gloomy today, this is just a fleeting dark cloud on your horizon. Things will improve.
This Week: You will impress bosses, parents and VIPs. They see you as successful and affluent. This also is a popular week with friends and groups.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HH Don't expect approval from bosses or parents today. This is a gloomy day, but it's just temporary!
This Week: Travel plans look exciting! You want to study and learn more about the world. Meanwhile, you impress important people.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH You might be worrying today. "Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere."
This Week: Discussions about inheritances and shared property will favor you, your family and a real-estate situation. Meanwhile, travel and romance with someone different will excite!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Don't get hung up on financial worries, because this is a temporary setback.
This Week: Get more sleep. Discussions with partners and close friends will be upbeat and enthusiastic. Gifts and favors from others arrive.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Be patient with partners. Things are not as bad as they look.
This Week: A successful workweek! Work-related travel is likely. You will easily impress co-workers. Partnerships are affectionate yet a tad aggressive.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH The best way to handle today is to work. Ignore feelings about doom and gloom.
This Week: This is a playful, fun-loving week! Accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports and fun activities with children. Positive relations with co-workers.