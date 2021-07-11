CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You might be worried about finances today. Why is there always so much month left at the end of the money?

This Week: Business and commerce are favored. You want to shop for pretty things for yourself and loved ones.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH Be patient with others, even if you feel things are less friendly. This feeling will be gone quickly.

This Week: It's a mixed bag. In one way, you want to maintain your privacy, but in another way, you're eager to socialize and take the lead!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HH Cooperate with co-workers despite your feelings. Health issues are not as bad as you think.

This Week: Expect to be active with friends as well as groups and organizations. In particular, you will be involved with younger people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH If friendships look gloomy today, this is just a fleeting dark cloud on your horizon. Things will improve.