ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Emotions seem to run high around you. With the holidays barreling down on you and others, the pace quickens. You might be prone to having a disagreement with someone you look up to.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You have made up your mind to say what you feel. The liability with this decision? Others are likely to do the same. You find yourself thinking about another person's comment. Let it go.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You might speak your mind about all the shopping and gift giving. On the other hand, you love to see another person's face when the gift chosen for him or her hits the bull's-eye. Make time for a dear friend or loved one later.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You happily find yourself unusually busy, with more than a handful of holiday chores or errands to do. You might want to make time to do some more baking or finish up your cards.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You do not need to make any excuses should you decide to cruise for the day. Your loved ones and friends assume they know what you are doing, as they are probably up to the same.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Zero in on what you need and want. You will spend more time than you anticipated with friends and loved ones. The convivial nature of the holidays encourages people to open up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Pressure builds to visit with elders or an older friend. Though these people might not be strutting around, they get into the holidays as well. You hear news that could delight you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You must tell someone close about a recent happening. He or she might be a phone call away and will love the story you share. The two of you each have a unique perspective.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH A loved one or child lets you know how much it would mean if you shared more of your time. Accommodate this person because you will benefit too.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You might want to take a stand on a situation involving a partner or loved one. Is the flak you could stir up worth all the uproar? Only you can answer that question.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Pace yourself, and do not push others away in your determination to accomplish things today. Sometimes being a little less rigid serves you well. Make sure you have the outfit you want for an upcoming party.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH You have no problem daydreaming or thinking about the elves and Santa. You can cook up many a fantasy, some riskier than others. Your imagination plays a significant role in your plans.