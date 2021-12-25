ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You might want attention from a parent or someone in authority. You want reassurances you have this person's approval. (We've all been there.) Believe me, this can be frustrating when you feel you're not getting it! Relax.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You might be fascinated by someone who is far way, different or from another culture today. Quite likely, you're entrenched in your views about politics, religion or a particular issue. Is this the day to get on your soapbox? Maybe not.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH It's easy to obsess about the wealth of others, what someone else owns or the wealth of your partner today. Or you might be obsessed about how something is shared — or not shared. In 10 years, will any of this matter? Chill out.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Relations with partners, spouses and close friends are intense today. You want their attention and their admiration to feel adored? This can lead to feelings of insecurity and obsession. Take a step back. Give this situation more breathing space.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH You might be anxious today when it comes to issues about health, your pet or how you are performing your job. You want someone's approval. (Well, don't we all?) Focus on lighthearted activities and social outings to have a happy day.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH With the Moon in your sign today, things tend to go your way. It's reassuring. Enjoy social outings and fun times with kids. Do your best when dealing with increased chaos and turmoil at home. It was ever thus.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH Issues at home today are intense because feelings are running high. This especially applies to romantic partners. Keep in mind that with Mars in your House of Communications, you're a bit aggressive! Be gentle with others to keep the peace and promote harmony with everyone.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You feel strong, intense feelings when talking to siblings, relatives or neighbors today. Resist the temptation to become obsessed with an idea or point of view. Instead, lighten up! Everyone sees things from their own perspective. Enjoy this day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You have lots of energy now, because Mars is in your sign until Jan. 25. The good news is you have energy to get things done! The not-so-good news is you might overpower others, especially if they feel uncertain. Take it easy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You have ideas about what you expect today to be and how you want things to unfold. This is because Venus is lined up with Pluto in your sign, which makes you a bit obsessed. It also makes you intense. Be aware of this so you cut others some slack.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH You might be troubled by something going on behind the scenes. You might know what it is, or maybe it's something you can't quite put your finger on. Use positive energy today to interact with friends and groups. Whatever happens, keep the high road.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You're keen to communicate with friends and groups today. You have strong ideas, especially about your goals. Remember to listen to others. Be cooperative, because the Moon is still opposite your sign.