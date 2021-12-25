HHH You have lots of energy now, because Mars is in your sign until Jan. 25. The good news is you have energy to get things done! The not-so-good news is you might overpower others, especially if they feel uncertain. Take it easy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You have ideas about what you expect today to be and how you want things to unfold. This is because Venus is lined up with Pluto in your sign, which makes you a bit obsessed. It also makes you intense. Be aware of this so you cut others some slack.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH You might be troubled by something going on behind the scenes. You might know what it is, or maybe it's something you can't quite put your finger on. Use positive energy today to interact with friends and groups. Whatever happens, keep the high road.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH You're keen to communicate with friends and groups today. You have strong ideas, especially about your goals. Remember to listen to others. Be cooperative, because the Moon is still opposite your sign.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0