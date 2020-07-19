HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, July 19, 2020: Graceful and self-aware, you need to prepare for heavy competition in your career this year. Direct energy constructively and keep trying. You succeed in the end. If single, you yearn to wander and explore, and I see one relationship going on for too long for you. If attached, you tend to put your partner on a pedestal and are highly emotional about the future. PISCES relaxes you and calms you down.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Real estate transactions, relationships with parents, and other decisions concerning home life absorb your attention. Conclude planning purchases and sales and rentals of property to assure maximum profits. A child or new friend inspires you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Correspondence, current events and planning sessions absorb your attention. Expect a great deal of restlessness and multitasking. Several interesting short journeys around the neighborhood brighten your day.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Thoughts mostly revolve around your earning power. Shop for an item you have long coveted in the days before the pandemic. Old financial obligations or debts are becoming more manageable. You are entering a more promising security cycle.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today you are pulled in different directions. Seek balance. Your charm and beauty impress the right people, and help is offered. Pursue social opportunities. Artistic aptitudes are heightened. This influence provides the extra motivation you need to excel.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Take note of your dreams on this lazy Sunday morning. A meaningful message is encoded in the symbols. You will enjoy times of quiet reverie today. There are thoughts and feelings you might prefer to keep to yourself for the time being.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH A reunion with a longtime friend is likely. Friends offer valuable new ideas during casual conversations. Enjoy chance meetings with those from your past. You might reconsider pursuing a dream once abandoned.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Communication skills are an asset to you professionally, and you might be working on a project even on a Sunday. You might travel or multitask in connection with your work. A friend provides valuable career tips.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH A day of self-discovery commences. There is an urge to explore and reclaim freedom. New technologies offer efficient help with projects. Your emotional balance is healthy, and you are feeling good.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Fate is at work in your life. Some things are just not meant to be. Appreciate synchronicities, and you'll be guided to what is best. Go with the flow. Heed omens from animal guides if possible.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH Companions offer suggestions. Revel in the attraction of opposites. Reality is slightly clouded today. If in doubt, wait for the facts to be revealed before making choices. A sense of the miraculous prevails.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Communication with the very young or elderly is excellent today. You will be thinking of how best to manage your time and resources. Needed materials and supplies become available. Dynamic individuals impress you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Your artistic talents are in top form. Practice playing an instrument or create a drawing. Your sense of style and people skills are also excellent. Network. Nurture a promising new relationship.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!