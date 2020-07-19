HHHH Today you are pulled in different directions. Seek balance. Your charm and beauty impress the right people, and help is offered. Pursue social opportunities. Artistic aptitudes are heightened. This influence provides the extra motivation you need to excel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH Take note of your dreams on this lazy Sunday morning. A meaningful message is encoded in the symbols. You will enjoy times of quiet reverie today. There are thoughts and feelings you might prefer to keep to yourself for the time being.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH A reunion with a longtime friend is likely. Friends offer valuable new ideas during casual conversations. Enjoy chance meetings with those from your past. You might reconsider pursuing a dream once abandoned.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Communication skills are an asset to you professionally, and you might be working on a project even on a Sunday. You might travel or multitask in connection with your work. A friend provides valuable career tips.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)