VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Be patient if negotiating a pay raise. Employ humor and perspective. This helps you win your case. Be wary of advice that contradicts your better judgement regarding money. A friend gets in touch after three years out of the blue.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH One whom you cherish celebrates a success. Graciously allow them to take center stage. Write a wish list of desires you would like to manifest. An old hurdle is overcome. Diplomacy is essential in delicate negotiations.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Health and fitness factors surface today. It is the perfect time to transform any negative habits. Try to schedule some body work. Massage, shiatsu, lymphatic drainage, whatever you need most. Schedule it today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH An old love might return. Children are a source of both joy and concern. Invitations come to travel and visit — the first time since the quarantine began. Planning a party for co-workers is a great option for making the best of today's benevolent influence.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)