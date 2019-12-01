HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019:
This year, your high energy carries you through many hassles as well as good times. You also have a hot temper, more so than in past years. Rather than blow a fuse at the boss, learn to express your frustration before your feelings get out of control. If single, your hot temper might frequently distance others from you. Learn to express your feelings in a softer manner, especially if you value the bond. If attached, the two of you love spending time together. Learn to express and value your differences rather than fight about them. AQUARIUS helps you live in a more colorful manner.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH A friendship takes high priority right now. You might hook up with a friend and join other pals. You let off steam together while participating in a favorite pastime. You also work off some low-level frustration.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH You willingly stand up for what you believe. Others admire your strength and independence. You make good choices, and your temper rarely gets out of control. You might find that you could easily lose it today. Try to get past that feeling.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH One-on-one relating encourages several interesting choices. You could be far more tired and withdrawn than usual. As a result, you allow others to dominate and take a stronger role in events.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH One-on-one relating could force you to take a hard look at some emerging anger. You might have absorbed or swallowed some of your negative feelings. If possible, take a hard look at what ails you. A discussion with a loved one could be helpful.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Be smart and defer to others. You often like to dominate or take the lead role. Demonstrate your confidence in a close loved one by letting him or her assume your normal role. This person appreciates you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Your sense of humor comes out when you share a situation that you often deal with. Generally, you feel irritated by the person involved, and a change of perspective can only help. You tend to go to extremes right now.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Your sense of fun and caring emerges when having a discussion with a child. Be careful how you share what is going on with you. Keep talks light and easy so the other party can identify with you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your intensity often drives people away as much as it draws in others. You cannot change the dynamics, but you could be more aware of your attitude. Note in the next few weeks when your temper is close to the surface.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You have an unusual ability to verbalize your points and get your perspective understood. Discuss your feelings, especially if you find your temper has a short fuse.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Use care when spending even if you are out playing Santa. You do not want Christmas to stress you out. A friend wants to spend time with you, and he or she can be quite pushy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Make an effort to be heard. You might be in a position to get your thoughts and opinions heard more than usual. In fact, knowing that others are listening, pick and choose your words with care.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HH You might want to take a back seat and not get involved in the impending brouhaha. You could want more time to think through a problem. Your perspective changes as you listen to both sides of an issue.