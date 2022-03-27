Happy Birthday for Sunday, March 27, 2022:

You are innovative and independent. You are a sensitive person who appears blunt, bold and aggressive. In fact, you put your loved ones first. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which is why you will wrap up things and let go of people and situations that are no longer relevant in your world.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH This is an excellent day to enjoy the company of friends and groups. Yes, you're ready to schmooze! You have something to say, and you intend to be heard.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH People notice you today and some know personal details about your private life. Fear not, with powerful planets at the top of your chart, you are blessed. Even though you might be low-key, you can still negotiate with bosses, parents and VIPs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today you're eager for adventure, which is why you feel restless. You want to explore new turf, travel, see new places and learn new things. Relations with people from other cultures will be friendly. Romance might blossom.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. You look good to others, plus you have the advantage when negotiating shared property and financial matters.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HH Despite your desire to explore and learn, your main thrust today is to get along with others. In order to do this, you will have to go more than halfway. This simply requires cooperation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH You might have to work on behalf of someone else today or perform a service for someone. (Be helpful. What goes around, comes around.) This is also a good day to get better organized and deal with pet-related details.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH This is a wonderful day to socialize with others online or in person. Enjoy family and the friends in your bubble, especially children. Sports events, fun diversions, travel opportunities and the enjoyment of the arts and music will please you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH This is the perfect day to cocoon at home and relax. Admittedly, increased chaos and activity on the homefront might be daunting. Nevertheless, relations with others are warm and friendly, which is why you also might enjoy entertaining.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Today you appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings almost as if you are seeing them through new eyes. Likewise, relations with daily contacts are warm and supportive. Nevertheless, you have strong views that you want to share.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH You are working hard to boost your earnings lately, and many of you have been spending money as well. The cash is flowing! Today you might think about what you own and what you owe, because at a deeper level you want to define some basic values.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHHH Things tend to go your way today because the Moon is in your sign. This is something that happens for two days every month, and when it does, your luck is slightly better than all the other signs. Expect sudden changes.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Grab every chance to enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings, especially with good food and drink, because you need some downtime today. You need to relax and make time for yourself so you feel grounded and in the present.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0