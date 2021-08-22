HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021: You're a dreamer who is grounded and logical. You can switch from being straightforward and practical to witty and a bit zany. You are introverted and extroverted. Nevertheless, you always have a positive take on life, and you're ready to help others. Good news! This year you will receive promotions, kudos, awards and recognition for your past efforts. Well done!
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You see ways to introduce reforms and improvements to your job or perhaps your health today. You feel freer and less restricted by convention, rules and regulations. You're open to new, modern and perhaps high-tech ways of doing something.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH It's a creative day for you because you feel courageous enough to do things in a different way. You might see new angles or put a new spin on something. You might impulsively go on vacation or socialize.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You have lots of energy for home improvements. You might rearrange furniture or tackle DIY projects. You also might break free from certain family rules or regulations.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You feel high-energy and impulsive today. You might suddenly take a short trip. You might talk to neighbors, relatives or siblings. You will feel restless in an upbeat way and eager for something new to happen.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH You might be an impulse shopper or spontaneously purchase something today. This same electric energy can apply to other financial transactions, which means you might see new ways to earn money or a new job.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH New activities, new encounters and other unexpected situations might occur today because you want to break free from your daily routine. Suddenly, you have the courage to break down barriers and do exactly what you want. You might even express talents you didn't realize you had.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH This is a restless day, which is why you need to be light on your feet. Stay flexible, because anything could happen. Whatever changes take place might be more subtle and perhaps behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you're up for anything.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Unexpected encounters with friends and groups make this an interesting day for you. You might be competing with someone. You have a sense of breaking boundaries and trying new things because you feel courageous and adventurous.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your ambition is aroused today, which is why you might suddenly reach out and demonstrate unusual behavior, including talents that surprise even you. (Who knew?) This will impress others.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Sudden opportunities for travel, studies or training might arise today. This is a high-energy day, and people are eager to explore new ideas and ways of doing things. You might meet someone unusual from a different background or another culture.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Be vigilant with your bank account today and watchful about issues related to shared property, inheritances, debt and the wealth of others, because something unexpected could impact these areas. If an opportunity appears, act quickly, because this window will be brief.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Friends and partners might do something surprising today. In fact, it could be liberating. They might suggest a new arrangement to your relationship. You also might meet a real character because today is full of twists, turns and surprises.