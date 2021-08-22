LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHHH You might be an impulse shopper or spontaneously purchase something today. This same electric energy can apply to other financial transactions, which means you might see new ways to earn money or a new job.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH New activities, new encounters and other unexpected situations might occur today because you want to break free from your daily routine. Suddenly, you have the courage to break down barriers and do exactly what you want. You might even express talents you didn't realize you had.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH This is a restless day, which is why you need to be light on your feet. Stay flexible, because anything could happen. Whatever changes take place might be more subtle and perhaps behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you're up for anything.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Unexpected encounters with friends and groups make this an interesting day for you. You might be competing with someone. You have a sense of breaking boundaries and trying new things because you feel courageous and adventurous.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)