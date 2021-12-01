HHH Today you feel restless, waiting for the other shoe to drop. This is totally appropriate, because in your chart, the Moon is "agitated" and it's hiding as well. This means your subconscious is being rattled by the universe. Your restlessness is gone by tomorrow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH Relations with friends and members of groups are dicey today. They might say or do something that surprises you. They also might try to restrict you, or they might oppose your ideas. Don't take this too seriously because this is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HH It's a poor day to ask a boss, parent, teacher or the police for permission or approval. Give them a wide berth. If you do ask for a favor, their response will likely be, "Talk to the hand." Although, they might surprise you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHHH Travel plans and anything to do with college and university schedules will be interrupted today. Almost certainly. Give yourself extra time to have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. Surprising news in the media might catch you off guard. Someone might lay down the law.

