VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Examine ways to get more organized. Intuition combined with intellect makes you a star. Other people make plans and decisions involving you. Cooperate. Explore new variations in diet and exercise regimens.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH Today brings out the gambler in you. Consider any risky investments carefully. An old flame could be rekindled. Go slowly with forming serious commitments or changing an existing relationship. No haste.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Meditate on the past, then release that which no longer serves you. This time visualizations manifest. Build only positive thought forms. Old issues about residence and family members can be resolved.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH Travel is enjoyable, but you may need to correct transportation problems. It's a wonderful cycle for strengthening relationships with difficult neighbors or siblings. Adopt a tolerant attitude with them. Love connections abound.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)