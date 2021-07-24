VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today you might idealize a friend, especially someone younger. Possibly, you will join a charitable group and do what you can to benefit others who need help. You also might hang out with a friend and just relax in a dreamy way.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH A discussion with a parent, boss or someone in authority might include your concern to try to help people who are less fortunate. That's because you feel sympathy for others, and you will use your influence or the influence of someone else if you can to help make a situation better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You might be interested in psyche subjects today or anything to do with the occult. Your imagination is heightened and you are more interested in dreamy fantasies and unusual ideas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Be careful, because Mercury is in one of your Money Houses today, and yet, because it is dancing with Neptune, it will make you feel great sympathy for others. You might want to use your money or encourage others to use theirs to help a third party.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)