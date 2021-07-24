ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH You might have pie-in-the-sky plans today for something regarding your home or family. Or, perhaps, you will have a heart-to-heart conversation with a family member. Whatever happens, you hope to help others today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You might spend time daydreaming and not getting much done today. Don't worry, because we all need days like this. Because your imagination will be stimulated, you might devise creative ideas.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Be careful about major purchases today, because you might be influenced by subconscious fantasies. For example, you might buy something extravagantly luxurious and later regret it. Or you might have unrealistic plans about making money.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with fuzzy Neptune, which heightens sympathy for others. It's easy for you to put yourself in their place and know exactly how they feel in a particular situation. This is actually a good thing. Compassion and kindness are important.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Your sympathy for someone today might be so strong you'll do whatever you can to help them because you're truly selfless. In other words, you're prepared to make a sacrifice on behalf of someone else. Sometimes this is the noble thing to do. Sometimes not.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today you might idealize a friend, especially someone younger. Possibly, you will join a charitable group and do what you can to benefit others who need help. You also might hang out with a friend and just relax in a dreamy way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH A discussion with a parent, boss or someone in authority might include your concern to try to help people who are less fortunate. That's because you feel sympathy for others, and you will use your influence or the influence of someone else if you can to help make a situation better.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You might be interested in psyche subjects today or anything to do with the occult. Your imagination is heightened and you are more interested in dreamy fantasies and unusual ideas.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Be careful, because Mercury is in one of your Money Houses today, and yet, because it is dancing with Neptune, it will make you feel great sympathy for others. You might want to use your money or encourage others to use theirs to help a third party.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH A conversation with a partner or close friend will be mutually sympathetic today because it's easy for you to appreciate where this other person is coming from. You will want to be of benefit to them. You will certainly want to help them if they need help.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH You'll excel at any kind of work today requiring imagination. You also might be involved in working with animals or pets, especially if you can alleviate their suffering. For those of you at work, you might become a sympathetic ear for a co-worker.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Your creative abilities are heightened today because your imagination is in overdrive. This means you will excel at any kind of artistic work or creative efforts that require an appreciation of fantasy and design.