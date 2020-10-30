ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH A fiery natural leader who is quick to act and speak, Aries keeps life moving. Each new day brings a fresh start, a time to welcome myriad novel possibilities. Love prospects and great opportunities abound today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH Dreams reflect and provide insights concerning your path. Be aware of how repeating habits and patterns affect your life's path for good or ill. Examine the past if you would know the future.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH A marvelous cycle for professional networking today. Call up old friends with whom you haven't spoken to in eons. Politics, community activities and new friendships link to long-term goals.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Express creative ideas at work. It's a wonderful day to combine business with pleasure. One who admires you can offer a valuable recommendation leading to a promotion. Place a small potted pine tree in your workspace.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Projects that were once laborious are easier to complete today. Make a social occasion of doing chores by asking for a friend's assistance. Your creativity is blossoming. Trust your hunches and reach out to those who can help you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH Both business and personal relationships reach a turning point. Hidden factors are revealed to change your opinions and perspective. Detective and research skills serve you well. Problems and arguments are resolved.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You greet the day with a volatile and intense relationship situation in progress. Meditate on whether to hold on or to just let go and move forward. A matter can be resolved in your favor.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Revel in the success someone close to you enjoys. Then the rest of today is just for you. The magic of extra sleep. Drink fluids to detoxify the body. Try foot baths or steep healing herbs in your bath water.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You are a wandering free spirit in matters of the heart, even if completely attached. Your romantic needs are evolving. Today initiates some unexpected developments in love, perhaps a change in the status of a relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHHH Modernizing your surroundings might be pleasing. A new theme or home remodeling project appears. Selling or buying property could pave the way to financial freedom. A family member's contribution or advice brings welcome financial assistance.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Today finds you especially talkative and promises an interesting daily schedule punctuated by numerous messages and outings. The stars favor a focus on planning and correspondence. Embrace future travel opportunities too.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You experience some frustration linked to money matters today. Go over everything with a fine-tooth comb, and consider new strategies for enhancing your finances and your security. Talk with an elderly female family member.
