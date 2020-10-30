VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Both business and personal relationships reach a turning point. Hidden factors are revealed to change your opinions and perspective. Detective and research skills serve you well. Problems and arguments are resolved.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You greet the day with a volatile and intense relationship situation in progress. Meditate on whether to hold on or to just let go and move forward. A matter can be resolved in your favor.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Revel in the success someone close to you enjoys. Then the rest of today is just for you. The magic of extra sleep. Drink fluids to detoxify the body. Try foot baths or steep healing herbs in your bath water.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH You are a wandering free spirit in matters of the heart, even if completely attached. Your romantic needs are evolving. Today initiates some unexpected developments in love, perhaps a change in the status of a relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)