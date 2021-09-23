"""" Something unexpected might upset your home routine today. An impromptu party or gathering might take place. (Be smart and stock the fridge.) For some, it could be surprising real estate news or a family announcement. "We're getting married!"

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

"""" Your daily routine will be interrupted today. Therefore, be smart and give yourself extra time so you have wiggle room to cope with the unexpected. On the upside, you have fresh, new ideas while you see new places and encounter new faces. The downside is you have to keep up the pace.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

""" This is an unpredictable day for financial matters and your physical belongings. Your earnings might be interrupted or changed. Likewise, something you own might be lost, stolen or damaged. Possibly, you have an unexpected, original moneymaking idea.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

""" An unexpected occurrence in a close relationship might happen today. It could be exciting or stimulating. Something out of the blue might catch you off guard. It's possible someone will try to assert their freedom and independence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)