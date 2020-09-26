VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Your body will communicate which adjustments in lifestyle are needed to enhance strength. You also will see how the love and companionship of pets can work wonders in promoting good health. A house meeting today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You might be the object of a rather persistent courtship. Bask in the admiration; do not shirk it as in the past. You don't want to be alone anymore as you used to be. Times have changed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Your home and family sector is activated. Your residence can be redecorated or repaired, making it more comfortable for the next season. Family ties are growing stronger and offer greater happiness and emotional support.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You will be able to solve difficulties through discussion and multitask with ease. Promote peace with a volatile neighbor or sibling. Travel prospects will finally become wonderful, after waiting so long.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)