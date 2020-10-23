ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH New horizons beckon. A phase of your professional life is ending and another one is beginning. Be receptive to changes. Tremendous ambition and pressure to succeed in your career are building. Today promises rewards, but you have demands to meet first.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Expect conflict between the needs of the heart and a desire to achieve. Shy away from romantic involvements that lack sincerity. Don't take others for granted; associates might not be as they first appear.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today favors study and travel. Journeys of the mind also will take you to new places. You can touch the hearts of others with your eloquent writing and speaking. Communication and understanding will be greatly improved.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Transformation that has already begun will reach new potentials. Life is full of sparkle, but resist the temptation to control. Recognize and respect synchronicity. Allow destiny to play her hand, and you will triumph.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)