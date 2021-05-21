HHHHH This morning is a strong time for you because the Moon is in your sign and the Sun is at the top of your chart, which means you radiate confidence and authority! You will be commanding and people will do what you want. However, once the Moon Alert begins, ease up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH This is an upbeat, interesting day because you're eager to do anything to expand your horizons. To a lesser degree, this continues during the Moon Alert. Then, after the Moon Alert is over, the Moon is in your sign!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH You're in the driver's seat for discussions about how to share something this morning. Most likely, things will go the way you want. But once a Moon Alert begins, just tread water. Wait until it's over to continue to negotiations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Discussions with others will be lively this morning because people are ready to put their cards on the table. However, once a Moon Alert begins, postpone important decisions or spending money (except for food).

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)