ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Today you're filled with positive vibes and self-confidence. Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of a Moon Alert. Make no promises then.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH This is a powerful day for finances and boosting your earnings. However, a big part of this day is a Moon Alert, which means restrict your spending to food and gas, and postpone important decisions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH It's an upbeat, energetic day! You will do everything within your power to get what you want, and you'll be disciplined about doing so. However, be aware of a Moon Alert this afternoon.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH You're full of positive feelings today, which is why you feel generous to others, especially someone in need. If you can help this person, great. Check the Moon Alert for this afternoon.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHHH Because you are confident and very much in control today, you will convince others to do your bidding. You will run the meeting if you're dealing with groups. However, this afternoon is a Moon Alert. Be aware of this.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHHH This morning is a strong time for you because the Moon is in your sign and the Sun is at the top of your chart, which means you radiate confidence and authority! You will be commanding and people will do what you want. However, once the Moon Alert begins, ease up.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH This is an upbeat, interesting day because you're eager to do anything to expand your horizons. To a lesser degree, this continues during the Moon Alert. Then, after the Moon Alert is over, the Moon is in your sign!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH You're in the driver's seat for discussions about how to share something this morning. Most likely, things will go the way you want. But once a Moon Alert begins, just tread water. Wait until it's over to continue to negotiations.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Discussions with others will be lively this morning because people are ready to put their cards on the table. However, once a Moon Alert begins, postpone important decisions or spending money (except for food).
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Because you have robust energy and enthusiasm, you will accomplish a lot this morning. Likewise, your health will feel great! However, be aware that once a Moon Alert begins this afternoon, everything changes. Lower your expectations. Don't spend money (except for food).
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH You're looking at a fun-loving, lighthearted, playful day! Sports events, fun activities with kids, social diversions, the arts and romance are energized. Once a Moon Alert begins, this same energy continues. (However, avoid important decisions and spending money during the Moon Alert.)
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH You will be ambitious about tackling tasks at home or a discussion with a family member today. Note: Caution against being extravagant. During a Moon Alert, restrict spending to food.