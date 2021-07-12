ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH You're excited about big plans related to home and family today. Work with your ideas, but be aware that there is a Moon Alert all day. Wait until tomorrow to act on exciting plans.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Because you're enthusiastic today, people will enjoy talking to you, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. They're interested to hear your big ideas and exciting travel plans. Explore ideas, but wait until tomorrow to act.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Today your ruler Mercury is dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you excited about plans connected with finances, major purchases or earning power. Jot down these ideas, because they could be great. However, wait until tomorrow to spend your money.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH With Mercury in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, you are enthusiastic today! You can give anyone a pep talk! You're also eager to learn new things and expand your world through knowledge. Note: Postpone major purchases until tomorrow.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH It's a wonderful day for you to do research of any kind. For starters, you are interested in philosophical, deep ideas today, and because of the Moon Alert, your mind is willing to entertain new concepts. Learn as much as you can!
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Group discussions will go well today because you are enthusiastic and encouraging to others. Quite likely, you will play a leadership role. However, because of today's Moon Alert, do not act on important decisions. Explore ideas today, but wait until tomorrow to act.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH You impress bosses, parents and teachers today because you are enthusiastic and willing to think big. They are impressed with your thoughts and bold energy. However, because of today's Moon Alert, don't volunteer for anything. Wait until tomorrow to initiate your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH It's a marvelous day to learn, because your mind is eager to explore new concepts. Likewise, you might want to make travel plans or introduce ideas on publishing, the media, medicine or the law. Please note: Today is a Moon Alert. Wait until tomorrow to initiate anything.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Be careful today. Because of today's Moon Alert, avoid financial decisions and spending big sums of money. Meanwhile, this is the very thing you're interested in doing because you're focused on inheritances, shared property and insurance matters. Do your research, but wait until tomorrow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You will enjoy schmoozing with partners and close friends today. You will also enjoy talking to the general public. Likewise, you also will encounter others who are happy to chat. (Agree to nothing important today. Wait until tomorrow.)
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Work-related travel is likely for some. Form working units and work with each other today; however, don't volunteer for anything important. Today is a Moon Alert. Coast and enjoy your day!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH This is a fun-loving, playful day! Enjoy social outings, sports events and fun activities with kids. In particular, your creative talents will be hot! Express your ideas, but wait until tomorrow to set something in motion.