ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH You're excited about big plans related to home and family today. Work with your ideas, but be aware that there is a Moon Alert all day. Wait until tomorrow to act on exciting plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Because you're enthusiastic today, people will enjoy talking to you, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. They're interested to hear your big ideas and exciting travel plans. Explore ideas, but wait until tomorrow to act.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Today your ruler Mercury is dancing with lucky Jupiter, which makes you excited about plans connected with finances, major purchases or earning power. Jot down these ideas, because they could be great. However, wait until tomorrow to spend your money.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH With Mercury in your sign dancing with lucky Jupiter, you are enthusiastic today! You can give anyone a pep talk! You're also eager to learn new things and expand your world through knowledge. Note: Postpone major purchases until tomorrow.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)