ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH A day of hard work tying up loose ends today. A loved one could consider a new job. You will seek security and be protective of important belongings as well as relationships. Make conservative financial decisions.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You're in an ambitious and highly motivated mood today. You pour all the effort you have into projects and will be working at peak capacity. A special project or romantic involvement uplifts and stimulates.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH You will feel a need to help those who have been dealt a rough blow by life. Charitable deeds bring satisfaction. Just be careful about misplaced generosity. Be sure those you help are worthy and appreciative of your efforts.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH You'll be more confident, goal-oriented and doing some extra commuter travel. Others see you as a role model. Vitality is high, and you can accomplish a great deal. Your competitive spirit is awakened.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)