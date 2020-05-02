VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You will want to have it all today, but choose wisely, especially if it's a love or money choice. Do not be surprised if an old love pops back into your life, forcing you to reexamine motives and values.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You want time for solitary pursuits today. You will not feel lonely, but replenished by this. Sleep, meditate or begin work on a secret project in your spare time, just so long as you devote energy to personal needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HH Power struggles among friends or within groups could mar important relationships. Others might be argumentative. You will feel out of sorts and restless. Do not let anyone pressure you. Resentment will surely build.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH You certainly will not be bored today, as new ideas become action. Your only problem might be in biting off more than you can chew, as multiple plans come to fruition all at once. Your mate and job vie for your attention.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)