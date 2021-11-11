ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH It's a feel-good day! You'll enjoy talking to friends, plus members of groups, classes and organizations, because you feel the need to reach out to many people today. In turn, they'll help you. (Don't agree to anything important during the Moon Alert.)
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Your ability to impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs is excellent. People are happy to see you and hear what you have to say. However, check the Moon Alert. Be aware and avoid important decisions during that time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHHH You'll love to learn new things and meet new faces today because you feel generous and warmhearted to everyone. Feelings of self-confidence will help you rise above heavy irritations. Relationships with females will be particularly rewarding today. (Check the Moon Alert.)
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Everyone feels generous today (including you). This is a good thing, because today, whatever you give is what you will get back in return. Your kindness and generosity will be repaid to you. Meanwhile, focus on financial matters, especially shared property.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHHH Your interactions with others are warm and friendly today because the Moon is opposite your sign lined up with Jupiter. (This promotes happy relations with females.) It's also a good day to deal with groups and the public. Be cautious about important decisions during the Moon Alert.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH This is a strong, positive day! This morning, before the Moon Alert begins, is an excellent time to begin something new. It's also a creative, dynamic time when you will enjoy warm relations with everyone. Today you get what you give.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH This is a wonderful day for your sign, because this morning is a great time to initiate things. Then, after the Moon Alert begins, it is still a marvelous time for you to explore original ideas and creative, artistic projects. You'll enjoy fun activities with kids.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Family discussions, especially about home expansions, travel or real estate speculation, go well this morning. Once the Moon Alert begins, continue to do research but agree to nothing important. Restrict spending to food and gas.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You need to have a positive frame of mind. Fortunately, this is what you have today. In conversations with others, you'll entertain big ideas, travel plans or plans for further education. However, once the Moon Alert begins, agree to nothing important. Wait until tomorrow.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH It's an excellent money day! Value your moneymaking ideas, especially this morning. In fact, this morning is an excellent time to initiate new financial arrangements or major purchases. However, after the Moon Alert begins, put everything on hold.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH The Moon is in your sign lined up with Jupiter, which means whatever you give to others in terms of generosity and kindness will be exactly what comes back to you. In other words, what goes around comes around. Enjoy socializing after the Moon Alert.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHH Today it's easy for you to have a warm feeling in your tummy because you're happy about something. Very likely, what pleases you is something secretive or private, or perhaps something going on behind the scenes. Enjoy your good fortune! (Check the Moon Alert.)
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 1:30 p.m. today. After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.