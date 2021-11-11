ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH It's a feel-good day! You'll enjoy talking to friends, plus members of groups, classes and organizations, because you feel the need to reach out to many people today. In turn, they'll help you. (Don't agree to anything important during the Moon Alert.)

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Your ability to impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs is excellent. People are happy to see you and hear what you have to say. However, check the Moon Alert. Be aware and avoid important decisions during that time.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH You'll love to learn new things and meet new faces today because you feel generous and warmhearted to everyone. Feelings of self-confidence will help you rise above heavy irritations. Relationships with females will be particularly rewarding today. (Check the Moon Alert.)

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Everyone feels generous today (including you). This is a good thing, because today, whatever you give is what you will get back in return. Your kindness and generosity will be repaid to you. Meanwhile, focus on financial matters, especially shared property.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)