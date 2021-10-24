This Week: Review your assets, cash flow.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH You're empowered now because the Sun is in your sign. Since this happens only once a year for four weeks, make the most of it! Ask the universe for a favor. With the Sun is in your sign, doors open more easily for you.

This Week: You're the winner! Go after what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Your ability to galvanize the energy of groups and organizations improved. Suddenly, it was all systems go! Fortunately, with Venus now in your sign, you're charming and diplomatic. Today it's time to relax, regroup and rethink goals.

This Week: Keep a low profile.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You got the go-ahead to go after what you wanted to do last week. Of course, tempo and pacing are important. Too fast is too fast and too slow is dismal. Fortunately, it's all falling in place.

This Week: Schmooze with friends, groups.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)