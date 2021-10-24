Happy Birthday for Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021: You're perceptive about others. Personally, you're magnetic and charismatic. You're also a perfectionist. It's a wonderful year to enjoy life and socialize with others. You might even find yourself in the public eye more than usual. Because your creativity and zest for life are at a peak, don't hesitate to explore your creative talents to seek fulfilment.
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHH Have you noticed negotiations and ideas shared with friends and partners flowed rapidly last week? (Admittedly, there was a hiccup midweek with the Full Moon.) Today the dust is starting to settle.
This Week: Sexy, passionate, intense!
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Issues related to your work or health accelerated last week. On Wednesday, the Full Moon was a speed bump. Today, it's time to relax.
This Week: Get more rest. Listen to those closest to you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Your social life and your desire to schmooze with others have increased. Likewise, your relations with your kids were likely more active. Today's a good day to catch some downtime. Relax.
This Week: Get organized. Get pumped!
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Home and family issues that have been stalled finally got the green light last week. Things moved forward rapidly! (When it rains it pours.) Today you position things with more clarity.
This Week: Enjoy vacations, fun times with kids and romance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Although last week began with frenzied enthusiasm, by midweek, you took a rain check because of the Full Moon. Today's a good time to contemplate, study and learn what you need to know.
This Week: Cocoon at home.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH You're high-viz today. Personally, you feel reassured financial matters are moving forward more smoothly. It's a good day to size up your assets. Knowledge is power.
This Week: Short trips, a busy pace, errands and conversations!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Prior to this week, things were on hold because Mercury was retrograde in your sign. Then, at the beginning of the week, everything started to flow forward. Today you feel the ground beneath your feet, and it feels good.
This Week: Review your assets, cash flow.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH You're empowered now because the Sun is in your sign. Since this happens only once a year for four weeks, make the most of it! Ask the universe for a favor. With the Sun is in your sign, doors open more easily for you.
This Week: You're the winner! Go after what you want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Your ability to galvanize the energy of groups and organizations improved. Suddenly, it was all systems go! Fortunately, with Venus now in your sign, you're charming and diplomatic. Today it's time to relax, regroup and rethink goals.
This Week: Keep a low profile.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH You got the go-ahead to go after what you wanted to do last week. Of course, tempo and pacing are important. Too fast is too fast and too slow is dismal. Fortunately, it's all falling in place.
This Week: Schmooze with friends, groups.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH The Full Moon on Wednesday tempered things for you so that now you know how to more skillfully achieve your goals.
This Week: Bosses are impressed!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Delays with inheritances, shared property, insurance issues and shared responsibilities were released last week. Solutions and results then seemed possible. Probably you had to rethink things midweek, so now you have the right perspective.
This Week: Travel, explore.