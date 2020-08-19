VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Idealistic yet practical, your ruling planet is clever, agile Mercury. Today blesses you with great vitality, favoring a fresh start. Much can be accomplished. Be guided and inspired by your core values.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Appreciation for solitude and peace is present. Today affects your 12th house of the hidden psyche. You experience an awakening of consciousness during a time of reverie and retreat. Focus on what you may offer to the world.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH A whole network of new acquaintances reaches out to you. An invitation is extended to participate in an organization dedicated to a cause you believe in. Think this through before acting. Goals are being selected that have a long-range impact on your future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH The light of fame and fortune beams down upon you. Opportunities arise for taking on new challenges. Your highest potentials are unleashed. Invest extra effort in career goals, and great progress will be enjoyed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)