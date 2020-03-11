VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Defer to a key partner or loved one. This person has many wild ideas that he or she does not follow through on. You have the precision to make a difference. You could express unusual creativity with this person.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH You have the ability to understand much more than others realize. In fact, you grasp all the details around a key project and know how to push it ahead. A family matter takes high priority and needs clearing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Listen to what someone shares. You might not want to reveal your feelings, at least not all of them. Nevertheless, this conversation is necessary. Your imagination and creativity come into play.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHHH A meeting could be more significant than you realize. A financial decision might hinge on the nature of this meeting. You create an unusual opportunity through your home or a family member. Your fiery side comes out.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)