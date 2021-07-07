ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH We are gregarious creatures. We need to go out to see others and also to be seen. Today you have a strong need to talk to someone. You want a real connection (not just superficial chitchat about the weather).

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH Today you identify with something that you own. Of course, because you are a collector of fine things, you like antiques and beautiful finds. You might do some therapy shopping today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH With the Moon in your sign (this happens for two days every month) you will be more emotional than usual today. However, when the Moon is in your sign, you are also a bit luckier than all the other signs. Why not ask the universe for a favor?

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHH You receive contradictory messages today: The Sun makes you want to socialize and talk to others. However, the Moon makes you want to hide and work alone or behind the scenes so you can enjoy your own solitude. This will be a juggling act.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)