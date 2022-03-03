ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Avoid ego conflicts with parents, bosses and the police today, because people are intense, passionate and volatile about what they want to do. You might have a ruthless drive for power or encounter someone who has that drive. Tread carefully!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH You might become a victim of your beliefs about politics, racial issues or religion. (Don't kid yourself. You think you're right.) This is a brief influence. It's important to remember there are many ways to look at every situation -- not just one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Physical passion is the stuff of movies today. You also might feel passionately about financial matters. (You won't give an inch.) You will fight for your share. If you encounter disputes, be wise and postpone these discussions until next week.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HH Demonstrate care and patience today. If someone close to you is overpowering, step aside. This is a poor day for an argument, because people will get caught up in ego conflicts. Therefore, be wise and table important discussions for next week. Practice patience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH You will work hard to achieve what you want today. Nothing will stop you. Be careful that you're not taking charge because you're on an ego trip. Today, everyone wants to run the show! You also might want to make improvements to your job and your health.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Today you want romance to be passionate and worthy of a diary entry. (Who has time to write?) You also might have strong feelings when dealing with your kids. Be patient and check your ego at the door. Think about how you can improve your closest relationships.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HH This is a classic day for power struggles at home or with family members. You care about the appearance of things more than most people can fathom. Perhaps this is the reason for your argument. Or perhaps it's about power and control.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH You are a willful sign, and today everyone is pushy and willful! "Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!" Take a breath and step back to allow a little space in your discussions with others. Avoid dangerous neighborhoods today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You love the outdoors, you love animals, and you love to figure out ways to get rich. Today these very areas might be where you become obsessed and want others to follow your lead, especially in financial discussions. It could pertain to buying something. Check the Moon Alert.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HH This is a powerful day because Venus, Mars and Pluto are lined up in Capricorn. This is no casual event. People will make a grab for power, even to the point of being threatening. At the first hint of violence, run in the other direction. On the upside, you will work very hard today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HH If you think something fishy is going on, it is. There's a lot of intense (possibly violent) energy that is hidden today. Therefore, be aware. Be wary of anyone who looks angry or unbalanced. Easy does it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH A power struggle with a friend or a member of a group might take place today. The key to this day is to make your goals the goals of others — or vice versa — so you are working for a win-win solution. Good luck! (It's possible.)

Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST today (1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. PST). After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

