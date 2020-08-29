VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Your feelings about children may intensify. You become more aware of what a potent force true love really is. An authority figure leaves your immediate environment. An emotional release is due.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH The way ahead becomes clearer. Listen with your heart and read between the lines if someone close to you isn't easy to understand. Family members might be at odds; a residential move might be considered.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Pursue opportunities to add to your income. A friend might suggest valuable contacts or ideas concerning your earning power. Control confrontational urges; use this gift of added energy constructively.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Developing a balanced budget is your first step toward assuring security. Work to clear away old debts. Then you can begin to establish a secure foundation for the long-term future. This should bring you progress.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)