VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Social activities blossom today. If this does not help fill your social calendar, nothing will. Take advantage of this time to purchase clothes or otherwise improve your appearance. And be prepared: Your charm and sex appeal are at an all-time high.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Thoughts and actions will be turning inward. Today favors behind-the-scenes activity. View this period as preparation for new actions to be taken. Try not to hold tensions in, as they will manifest in such physical complaints as headaches.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH The bumpy ride some of you may have experienced in career aims and life direction becomes a bit smoother as uncertainty clears today — one way or another. Your yearning for distant places is increased. Make plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Although you may have felt a bit under the gun recently regarding career matters, it looks as if serious discussions could lead to solutions. Keep talking rather than acting. Or reacting. Rash actions might get you into trouble.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)