ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Today, despite the work you have to do, promises focus on your domestic environment. Be receptive to changing home and family dynamics. It is a perfect time to repair and redecorate your home and surroundings.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH It is easy to get distracted at work today. There will be some conflicts between male and female energies or between home and business concerns. Ignore crosscurrents and interference, and focus on your true heart's desire.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Balancing financial matters to acquire items you need and want will be important today. You can go on an online shopping expedition. Keep all receipts and compare prices, though.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH You will be powerful and effective today. There is a new warmth and action that carries you forward. If angry feelings build, examine the consequences before you act. Protect yourself against the cold, and don't go overboard with exercise.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)