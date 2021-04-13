VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Explore your teaching talent. Share your expertise or train someone in a skill you've mastered from experience. Have patience with those who learn slowly. Research reference material in the local library or on its website.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Talk to someone close about your deepest feelings and emotions. Be earnest about insecurities, but equally honest about your generosity and loyalty. Create boundaries with people who take more than they give.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Check your calendar. Mark down important birthdays, anniversaries and other milestones you do not want to miss. Review papers you need to sign and check the fine print. There could be words you missed the first time around.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Don't take constructive criticism personally since it is not aimed that way. Cheer up someone who is down in the dumps. You have a way of making others laugh and the ability to switch their mood around.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)