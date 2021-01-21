ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHHH Today underscores how emotional impulses and early family conditioning have affected your financial choices, and offers insights into making changes for the better. You will feel unexpectedly grateful.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHHH You have a renewed zest for life today. Leadership skills are present, and you'll enjoy physical activity. This inspiring pattern continues throughout the day. A touch of humor and tolerance helps you make the best of complex situations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Today finds you more reserved, cherishing private time. A dream conveys important messages. Others have opposing tastes and priorities. Compromise and tolerance will smooth over differences. Take more time out for yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Healing and growth are due. A larger than life quality prevails, but stay grounded and keep your perspective. Seek efficiency. Kind, talented associates open appealing avenues of activity for you. Become more active in community work or groups.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)