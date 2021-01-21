ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHHHH Today underscores how emotional impulses and early family conditioning have affected your financial choices, and offers insights into making changes for the better. You will feel unexpectedly grateful.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHHH You have a renewed zest for life today. Leadership skills are present, and you'll enjoy physical activity. This inspiring pattern continues throughout the day. A touch of humor and tolerance helps you make the best of complex situations.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Today finds you more reserved, cherishing private time. A dream conveys important messages. Others have opposing tastes and priorities. Compromise and tolerance will smooth over differences. Take more time out for yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHH Healing and growth are due. A larger than life quality prevails, but stay grounded and keep your perspective. Seek efficiency. Kind, talented associates open appealing avenues of activity for you. Become more active in community work or groups.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH Work hard and be patient today. Prepare a poster with pictures and affirmations portraying your aspirations. Use it to visualize where you want to go with your life. Protect your professional credibility by doing the very best you can.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Thoughts of travel and exchanging information prevail today. Listen carefully. Worthwhile information comes your way during casual conversations. Foreign languages and imported items intrigue you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH The afterlife and reincarnation captivate you today. Heed a message brought by a spectral visitor or the fey folk. Strategy helps resolve any monetary glitches. The sunset offers glimpses into other dimensions.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Companions will present ambitious plans and ideas. Trust your instincts and all will be well. An established partnership is entering a new phase. A loved one is experiencing a temporary setback or facing a legal issue.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH Learn more about wellness today. Rethink your dietary and exercise habits. Others set a positive example and offer worthwhile suggestions. It's an ideal time to make needed changes and to examine how hereditary influences might impact health.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Creative projects can be revamped. An old friendship is rekindled, but for good or ill the same patterns repeat in a relationship. Others will be attracted to you. Cultivate new friendships and follow through with artistic ventures.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHHH Today brings a surprise regarding your heritage. Happiness is shared with one you love very much. Make a special effort to communicate with family members. A house blessing would be beneficial.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Focus and refine details today. Others express enthusiasm for your suggestions. Have a brainstorming session over cups of hot mulled cider on the longest of nights. It's a wonderful time to write that book you've been talking about.