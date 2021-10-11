ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Ex-partners and old friends are back in your world again. You might encounter these people in person or through social media. Perhaps you're thinking about them or they appear in dreams. Be patient with those closest to you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Allow extra time in your work or your job, because Mercury retrograde might trip you up. It's why you are encountering silly errors, mixed-up communications, missed appointments and misplaced paperwork, plus late deliveries and delays.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Expect to hear from old flames either today or within the next few weeks. (It might already have happened.) You might encounter these people in person, online or in your thoughts or dreams. Some kind of scenario with your kids might reoccur.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Today (or this week) you might be in contact with relatives you haven't seen in a while. Family reunions might happen, because it's old home week for many due to the influence of Mercury retrograde.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH This current Mercury retrograde wreaks havoc on transportation plans. Be vigilant in taking care of your car. Allow extra time with public transportation. Confused communications, missed appointments and misplaced items arise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH Financial transactions might be delayed now. Certainly checks in the mail will be late. It's because Mercury retrograde is taking place in your House of Money. Be smart and double-check everything regarding cash flow and possessions to avoid errors and slipups.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHH You have a lot of energy because the Sun and fiery Mars are in your sign. However, Mercury retrograde is also in Libra, which means people from your past are back in your world. In addition, it's easy to forget things, misplace things, lose things and miss appointments.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH Although Mercury retrograde is frustrating for most signs, it can be a useful thing for you, because it will actually help you do research and discover the answers to old questions and solutions to old problems. Dig deep and study the past to learn what you can.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH Expect to run into old friends now. You also might encounter members of groups, clubs and organizations from your past. This could give you an opportunity to clarify things and catch up on old history.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHHH Mercury retrograde is emerging at the top of your chart, which means you might be in touch with parents, bosses and teachers, as well as authority figures from your past. It could be a learning experience for you. Or perhaps you want to avoid these people. Either way, it's your choice.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH It's a wonderful day (and week) to finish important papers, manuscripts or studies. It'll be easy to study the past or history, or do research based on information from the past. However, travel plans might be delayed or canceled.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH Disputes about shared property are possible now. However, Mercury retrograde will help you clear up past issues and finish old work regarding wills, inheritances, estates, taxes, debt, insurance issues or anything that has to do with jointly held property.
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions until 12:30 p.m. CDT today. After that, the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.