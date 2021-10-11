VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Financial transactions might be delayed now. Certainly checks in the mail will be late. It's because Mercury retrograde is taking place in your House of Money. Be smart and double-check everything regarding cash flow and possessions to avoid errors and slipups.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You have a lot of energy because the Sun and fiery Mars are in your sign. However, Mercury retrograde is also in Libra, which means people from your past are back in your world. In addition, it's easy to forget things, misplace things, lose things and miss appointments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Although Mercury retrograde is frustrating for most signs, it can be a useful thing for you, because it will actually help you do research and discover the answers to old questions and solutions to old problems. Dig deep and study the past to learn what you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Expect to run into old friends now. You also might encounter members of groups, clubs and organizations from your past. This could give you an opportunity to clarify things and catch up on old history.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)