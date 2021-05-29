VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHH Parents must be patient with their kids today, and lovers must be patient with romantic partners, because everyone is intense and likely to overreact to things. It's also easy to have tunnel vision, which means you don't have the full picture.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Family discussions, especially with a female relative (perhaps Mom?), will be memorable and intense today. Obviously, you want to get along with family because family is forever. So your wise move is to be patient and not overreact.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Your feelings about everything are intense today, which is why you are convincing and persuasive about something. However, you also might just as easily block someone else's intentions if you don't want to participate. Count to three before you decide something.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH You might have strong feelings about something that you own today, perhaps a particular possession. You will also have strong feelings about money and your wealth, even your self-image. If someone does anything at all to threaten these areas, you will react!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)