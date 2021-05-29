ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HHH Be aware of the restrictions of a Moon Alert today, because you will have a passionate discussion with a boss, employer, parent or the police. Don't initiate anything important during the Moon Alert. Tonight: Don't volunteer for anything.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH You might have strong opinions today about politics, religion or race. You might debate these issues, write about them, study them or investigate legalities. Whatever the case, just coast during a Moon Alert.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHH Financial matters might trigger strong emotions in you today, especially if you discover the truth about something and have a reaction. If so, don't act this out or make a decision during a Moon Alert. Test your information but wait until the Alert is over.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH A conversation with a partner, spouse or close friend will be passionate and intense today. Both parties have strong feelings about something. Be careful, because it's easy to become obsessed, which means logic goes out the window.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH When it comes to work-related issues or anything to do with your health or perhaps something to do with a pet, you have strong feelings today! You want to get to the bottom of something to find out why it's happening.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Parents must be patient with their kids today, and lovers must be patient with romantic partners, because everyone is intense and likely to overreact to things. It's also easy to have tunnel vision, which means you don't have the full picture.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Family discussions, especially with a female relative (perhaps Mom?), will be memorable and intense today. Obviously, you want to get along with family because family is forever. So your wise move is to be patient and not overreact.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHH Your feelings about everything are intense today, which is why you are convincing and persuasive about something. However, you also might just as easily block someone else's intentions if you don't want to participate. Count to three before you decide something.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHH You might have strong feelings about something that you own today, perhaps a particular possession. You will also have strong feelings about money and your wealth, even your self-image. If someone does anything at all to threaten these areas, you will react!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Today the Moon is in Capricorn lined up with heavy-duty Pluto, which creates intense emotional experiences in everyone. It's important to know that if you do have an intense reaction to someone or something, it will be public and everyone will notice.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHH Today you might be sulking about something. Or in a completely different vein, you might research and dig deep for answers to get to the truth of something. If this is the case, you will probably find what you're looking for.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You might feel obsessed when talking to a friend or a member of a group today. Perhaps you have an idea that you can't get out of your mind. Unfortunately, these strong feelings will overwhelm you and rob you of your common sense.