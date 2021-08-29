HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021: You are warm and passionate, and care about whatever you do. You have humanitarian values and a straightforward way of dealing with others. You work to do good and have a positive outlook on life. This year you will play an important role in helping others, which is why you must take care of yourself. Others will depend on you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH This is a productive day. You have energy, ideas and plans, and you're motivated to get things done. Make a to-do list. Roll up your sleeves and get busy!

This Week: A productive time. Good relations with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH It's a fun day! Enjoy sports events or playful activities with kids. Relations with work colleagues are excellent.

This Week: Work hard; party hard!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Despite increased activity at home, sports and fun outings appeal to you. After the Moon moves into your sign today, your luck will improve slightly. Things will tend to go your way.

This Week: Focus on home and family plus fun outings.