ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You're ready to explore and wander. Reflect upon a world map to help intuit the best places for moves or visits. Meanwhile, you take care of immediate transportation needs. Obstacles posed by communication gaps or ornery neighbors are easily overcome.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today brings favorable aspects to your financial sector and enables you to attain greater security and add to your earnings. A relationship also solidifies. A practical mood prevails. Double-check directions and details connected to work.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHHH Today brings you to the attention of others. Don't be shy — this is your time to shine. Keep impatience in check. If you're feeling stressed, seek relaxation. Get organized, and much can be accomplished.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Take note of your dreams. A meaningful message might be encoded. You will enjoy times of quiet reverie today. There are thoughts and feelings you might prefer to keep to yourself for the time being.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)