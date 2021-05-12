SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Today serious thinking will prevail in discussions with partners and close friends. You might work with someone to organize yourself or your environment. This is an excellent day to seek counsel from someone more experienced. Tonight: Enjoy helping co-workers and pets.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH You will be productive today, especially if it is work-related. You will work with care and be thorough, which is why you will avoid mistakes. "Measure twice, cut once." You might have serious health discussions related to your teeth, your joints and your skeleton. Tonight: Romance is the stuff of movies.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Today you have the patience to practice something until you improve your ability to do it. This could relate to the arts, musical performances or sports. The main thing is you will concentrate on what you're doing because you have the necessary mindset and perseverance. Tonight: Helping family will be rewarding.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH You might tackle home repairs today. If so, you will get a lot done because you will be careful and persevering. You also might have a serious discussion with an older family member that is beneficial to you. Tonight: Your idealism is aroused. Daydreams will be strong.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0