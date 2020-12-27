HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020: Giving, ethical and idealistic, you are the clever contributor in what you offer the world this year. It's the best time to express yourself creatively. You recognize your worth, while succeeding in public. If single, beware of self-sacrificing. You are devoted to a fault. One may take advantage of that this year. If attached, your bond is unbreakable, and you communicate yourselves into bliss. AQUARIUS can get into your skin.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHHH Your use of constructive thoughts and words magically uplifts the world you dwell in. A sister or brother becomes a closer friend. A weekend outing gives you renewed energy. Make requests of others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH It's easy to be overcharitable today. Say no to a demanding acquaintance. Be especially conservative when it comes to financial risks or pricey purchases. There is a clarity about long-range priorities

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH You feel the need to accomplish more. This ambition leads you to pursue your work with an intensity. Don't let job-related stress build. If you challenge others, add a touch of charm and humor.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)