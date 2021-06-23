VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH You will get along with others today, especially in clubs and organizations, because you're in an upbeat, enthusiastic frame of mind. Be open to new activities, especially with groups, because you might learn something that is edifying.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHHH You look fabulous in the eyes of others today because a particular planetary aspect makes you look successful and affluent (even if you don't do anything special). Knowing this, you might as well milk it for all it's worth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHH Many of you are excited about travel plans. Others are just as excited about opportunities to get further education or to explore new avenues in the media, publishing, the law or medicine. Today is full of many possibilities!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH This is an excellent day to do financial transactions with others or to decide how to share something like an inheritance. Whatever happens, you will likely come out smelling like a rose. You also will feel generous to others, which is a good thing, because what goes around comes around.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)