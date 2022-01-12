ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH You have strong feelings about financial matters today. Whatever you want to do, you really want to do it. For example, if you are shopping, you might be obsessed about buying something. "I have to have it!" Similarly, you might work fervently to earn money.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with big daddy Pluto. Although this can make you more sensitive to everything in your surroundings, it will intensify your responses to others and magnify your emotions. Nothing will be casual today. Everything is black and white.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Your ability to do research, ferret out secrets or see the subtext of something is uncanny today. It's almost as if you have X-ray vision. You might use this to your advantage by looking for information you want to find. You also might discover answers to old questions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)