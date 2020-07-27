ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH Steer clear of argumentative situations. Adopt a live-and-let-live approach with those who don't share your views. Confrontations can drain your energy and end in a moot point.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHHH Express original ideas. Liberty will be a priority. You realize how an important relationship has matured and feel a sense of gratitude for the support a partnership has brought.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH Learn more about your wellness. Set a positive example and offer worthwhile suggestions. Rethink your dietary and exercise habits. It is an ideal time to make needed changes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHHHH Creative projects can be revamped. An old love is rekindled, but for good or ill, the same patterns repeat in a relationship. A child can be a source of pride and delight.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HHH There are some old projects to review before you are ready to move forward. The force of habits, both positive and negative, will be at work. As the day goes on, the pace picks up, and you feel more motivated.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHH Today finds you making short journeys and exchanging ideas. Travel, multitasking and examining new information affect the status quo. A bit of restlessness spurs you on. Creative craft projects can bring joy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHHH Today brings opportunities to add to your income. It will be quite exciting. Hone your work skills to enhance your success and financial prospects. Shop for an item you have longed for.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHHHH Intense and purposeful, you seek ever deeper insight into meaningful matters. Today brings lightness. Relationships stabilize; pleasure and business combine gracefully. Pathways open to make life more comfortable and beautiful in many ways.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HHHH You're more introspective today. There is a strong focus on enhancing your public image and good name. A daydream brings insight. An affinity for ecology and an attraction to remote wilderness areas may arise.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)
HHHH Today widens the scope of your goals. It is a good time to become more active within a worthwhile organization. Your circle of friends grows. This can encourage you to discard a situation you have outgrown.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HH Today has a solemn quality. You feel dedicated to high profile projects that are a challenge but also have the potential to bring greater rewards. You will long for greater success and status. Fulfill promises and responsibilities.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHHHH Today brings enjoyment of learning experiences, particularly those involving philosophy or foreign languages. An in-law or grandchild brightens your mood further. A broader and more expansive outlook develops.
