ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HH Steer clear of argumentative situations. Adopt a live-and-let-live approach with those who don't share your views. Confrontations can drain your energy and end in a moot point.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHHH Express original ideas. Liberty will be a priority. You realize how an important relationship has matured and feel a sense of gratitude for the support a partnership has brought.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Learn more about your wellness. Set a positive example and offer worthwhile suggestions. Rethink your dietary and exercise habits. It is an ideal time to make needed changes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHHH Creative projects can be revamped. An old love is rekindled, but for good or ill, the same patterns repeat in a relationship. A child can be a source of pride and delight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH There are some old projects to review before you are ready to move forward. The force of habits, both positive and negative, will be at work. As the day goes on, the pace picks up, and you feel more motivated.