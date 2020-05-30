VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHHH Your motivation and enthusiasm help you accomplish a great deal, if you steer clear of petty confrontations. Love has a transcendent quality. You might have a dream or vision about an ancient spiritual link with a loved one.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHHH Today you will be especially sympathetic and kind to those in need. Great satisfaction comes from involvement in charitable projects. You will have an active inner life. Many of your deepest thoughts and feelings will be internalized.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHHHH Your circle of acquaintances has added sparkle today. Network with new groups. You select new goals. Extra energy and ambition bless your social life. Some tension brews with a competitive colleague. Brush it off as best you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHH Ignore gossip around you today. Get the facts straight before voicing your opinions. You become aware of how important it is to use language with care. Do not make impulsive changes regarding your career. Decide to hold on for a while.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19)