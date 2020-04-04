× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Your emotions might overpower your intellect today. You are more involved with the creative facets of your life. You also feel strongly attached to loved ones, particularly children. Your challenge is to clear up odds and ends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HH You take care of details, especially related to your health. Remember to exercise and watch your diet. Stop worrying and fretting. Stick close to home and focus on tidying up the house. You might exhibit perfectionist tendencies today.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHH Cultivate new ideas, but make sure that they are down to earth. Be aware that you might be somewhat stubborn and resistant to change. Health and physical activity are highlighted. It is a good day for doing practical things.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Your attitude determines everything today. Remain flexible and open to sudden financial opportunity. Temper your spending, take care of payments, and create a plan. Follow your ideals and focus on what you value.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)