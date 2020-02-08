× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

HHH Do not feel dejected even if others seem to not respond as you would like. Rather, be optimistic; go off and do your own thing. Others will notice you are not around, and the trend will reverse itself quickly.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH You might do a double take as it appears many people are looking for you. Wherever you go, you seem to attract people or run into people you know. Get into the moment and enjoy yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Take a stand if you must. You could feel as if others have dumped a lot of their responsibilities on you. In the future, say no or simply do not pitch in as much. A family matter could keep you busy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Take in another perspective. Get to the bottom of a problem and have a discussion as to how to resolve the issue. Return calls because a gathering could be forming. You also want to catch up on others' news.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHHH One-on-one relating might be the best way to have a conversation with a loved one or make a good impression on new acquaintances. Hold back with spending. You might find the price changes in a day or so.