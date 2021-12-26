Happy Birthday for Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021: Once you're committed, you're dogged, determined and persevering. Personally, you're warm and affectionate to others. People often turn to you for advice because you are practical as well as caring. This year you have learned something important. You also might have shared your knowledge with others. Next year expect promotions, awards, kudos and recognition!
ARIES (March 21-April 19)
HH You're sensitive to the wants and needs of parents, bosses, teachers and the police because your antennas are fine-tuned.
This Week: Difficulties with friends will melt into easy relations with authority figures.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
HHH Your idealism is aroused today, along with your appreciation of beauty. However, you might easily fall for the rhetoric of someone who is preaching from a soapbox. Therefore, trust your hunches.
This Week: A challenge with authority fades to warm relations with loved ones.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
HHHH You're concerned about someone's welfare today, especially if they're less fortunate. You'll use your wealth or the wealth of others to help them.
This Week: A clash between innovative change versus tradition. Expect support from colleagues.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
HHH Your sensitivity to others will give you a clearer sense of what is going on in their mind today. Trust hunches more than your logic.
This Week: Clashes about money, friends and kids merge into happy times.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
HH It's a poor day to do work requiring attention to detail. Instead, look for ways to help others, especially work colleagues.
This Week: Difficulties with authority figures fade. Others help you at home.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
HHHH It's a productive day for creative projects and artists. You'll also discover the joy of children and seeing the world through their eyes. Romance will sizzle!
This Week: Avoid accidents. Later in the week, fun times!
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
HHHH Today the Moon will move into your sign, improving your good luck. It also heightens your feelings. You'll help a family member who needs it.
This Week: Money squabbles dissolve into family peace.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
HHH You'll be daydreaming and lost in a world of fantasy today. On the upside, your ability to visualize or imagine something is excellent. It's a poor day to focus on anything requiring attention to detail.
This Week: Family rebellions finally become peaceful times.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
HH If shopping today, be careful about being extravagant, because you'll be tempted to buy luxurious, fanciful items. Keep your receipts and the box, because you might change your mind in a day or two.
This Week: Avoid accidents midweek. Finances will improve.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
HHH Today Mercury is in your sign dancing with dreamy Neptune, making you more sensitive and aware of the subtler aspects of the world. You want to do something to make things more beautiful.
This Week: Quarrels will become warm relations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
HHHH Your psychic abilities are finely tuned. (In fact, some of you are picking up acid rock through your Mercury fillings.) Nevertheless, it's not a good day for performing any task requiring clarity and attention to precise details.
This Week: Rebellion eases into an understanding.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
HHH You might admire a friend today. You also might want to help someone in need. Some will assist a charitable organization to do this.
This Week: Avoid controversy and accidents. Friends are supportive.