HHHH Don't shun the spotlight today. It's about time that you take credit for your contributions, even though you usually prefer to work quietly behind the scenes. A new friendship could develop now. Be open to it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Re-read and revise a piece of writing that you are stuck on. Let a friend who can provide helpful suggestions look at it. It may never be published, but you want something that represents your voice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Your insight into a friend's problems will be a lifesaver. You know the right things to say at the appropriate moments. A business proposition will intrigue you. Research details and consult a financial adviser.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Center today's plans around someone you love and who you have missed being around. Get lost in a deep conversation about the recent past. Promise yourselves that you will stay in touch on a regular basis.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Someone could ask for practical advice on how to problem-solve. Be firm and truthful, yet sensitive and caring, and you will have a positive impact. Pace yourself and take a break whenever needed.