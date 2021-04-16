 Skip to main content
DAILY HOROSCOPE
YOUR DAILY HOROSCOPE

DAILY HOROSCOPE

ARIES (March 21-April 19)

HHH Speak clearly and more directly than usual. Your no-nonsense mode of expression can seem bold, but sometimes you just want to wake people up. Do it with affection, and people will know you mean well. 

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)

HHH A luxury item you thought you could never afford will suddenly be within reach. You deserve a treat now more than ever. A family dispute might not be as serious as it seems. Talk things through.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

HHHH Find ways to connect with new people today. Network with a group, or sign up for a golf, hiking or tennis league so you can grow your tribe. Your personal appeal is high now. 

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

HHHH Seek out solitude and filter out the noise. Listen intently, and you can get a clear signal from your intuition. If you're stumped at the prospect of making a decision, trust your gut.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

HHH Use your natural leadership abilities to inspire others. Team members who are stuck or stalled appreciate your pep talks. A donation that you made has been spent in a way that warms your heart. 

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

HHHH Don't shun the spotlight today. It's about time that you take credit for your contributions, even though you usually prefer to work quietly behind the scenes. A new friendship could develop now. Be open to it. 

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

HHH Re-read and revise a piece of writing that you are stuck on. Let a friend who can provide helpful suggestions look at it. It may never be published, but you want something that represents your voice. 

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

HHH Your insight into a friend's problems will be a lifesaver. You know the right things to say at the appropriate moments. A business proposition will intrigue you. Research details and consult a financial adviser. 

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

HHHH Center today's plans around someone you love and who you have missed being around. Get lost in a deep conversation about the recent past. Promise yourselves that you will stay in touch on a regular basis. 

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

HHH Someone could ask for practical advice on how to problem-solve. Be firm and truthful, yet sensitive and caring, and you will have a positive impact. Pace yourself and take a break whenever needed. 

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

HHH Be playful even if you're frustrated and feeling cranky. Your sense of humor will diffuse a tense situation. Don't sweat the small stuff. Life is too short to let little annoyances upset your day.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

HHH Your home needs your personal, loving touch. Make a list of repairs that you can begin to implement. You are due for a call with parents or in-laws. Share your news but continue to maintain boundaries.

